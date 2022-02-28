OBITUARY: Esther ‘Lee’ McClanahan

Esther ‘Lee’ McClanahan of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and formerly of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away on February 24, 2022 at the age of 83.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survived by children, Sandra McClanahan, Michael Mark McClanahan, and Lori LeFort; grandchildren, Sarah McClanahan, Megan (Brandon) Jacobs and Hannah (Brandon) Sarago; great-grandchild, Oliver Jacobs; and her beloved pet, Coco.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/