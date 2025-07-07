OBITUARY: Deborah Frances Ballard

Deborah “Debbie” Frances Ballard, 72, a resident of Spring Hill, TN died Friday, July 4, 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM at the Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.

She was born on February 21, 1953 in Orange County, California to the late Owen Everton Ballard and the late Frances Bibb Ballard. Debbie enjoyed camping, riding through the countryside, being outdoors and watching the Andy Griffith Show. Her greatest joy was her family that fondly remembers her as the most beautiful woman inside and out that you could have ever met.

Survivors include her son Carey Stanford; daughter Candi Stanford; grandchildren, Kayla Stanford and Shawn Whidby; nephew Ian Ballard; and cousins, Rene, Gerald and Danny. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Brent Ballard.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.