OBITUARY: Bernard E. McDearman

Bernard E. McDearman III, age 64 of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his residence.

Bernard was a native of Cleveland, MS, and son of the late Bernard E. McDearman, Jr. and Mrs. Ruth McRee McDearman, who survives.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and was a proud Bulldog supporter of football, baseball, and basketball.

His family simply describes him as “funny, sweet, gentle, and loving.” Not only did he cherish his family, but he had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his collie, Jamie.

In addition to his mother, Ruth McDearman of Memphis, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Danielle Carey McDearman of Spring Hill; daughter, Laura Elizabeth McDearman of Spring Hill; step-son, Christopher Francis of Houston, TX; and sister, Joanna (Danny) Underwood of Memphis.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 PM, for visitation, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Other services will be private.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

