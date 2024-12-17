OBITUARY: James Robert Carter

James Robert Carter, age 84, passed away on December 13, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dauris Parker Carter; children, William, Christopher, Kelly and Holly Carter; grandchildren, Christopher & Brian Carter, Nick Moore and Hannah Agatep; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Camelia Carter, Autumn and Grace Agatep.

James was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Bill.

James was born in Chicago, IL on January 19, 1940 to loving parents, William and Reva Hanrahan Carter. Growing up he was always athletic and enjoyed playing several sports in his younger years, but golf remained his favorite.

Wanting to serve his country during a difficult time, James enlisted in the Marine Reserves.

James earned his undergraduate degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN. A few years later he received his Master’s degree from Pepperdine University in California.

His love of kids drew him to teaching. He taught at Corona Sr. High School for 30 years (late 60’s to 1996). While teaching there, James coached football and basketball. Recognized for his potential, James was promoted to head the business department. During the mid-80’s he was awarded a Fulbright Grant to teach at a college in England. He considered this experience to be one of the greatest times of his life.

James loved traveling to England, with Yorkshire and London being his favorite places to visit. Sports always remained a big part of his life, and one year he won the Whitehawk Golf Club Championship, an annual golf tournament at WhiteHawk Ranch in Clio, CA., where James and Dauris lived after retirement.

James was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He loved kids and helping people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral mass will be conducted at l0:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN, with a reception to immediately follow at the church. The burial will be at 1:30 pm in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at st.jude.org.

