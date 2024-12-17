OBITUARY: Maxine K. Turney

Maxine K. Turney went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2024, at the age of 78.

Maxine was born in Akron, OH to the late Irwin & Eleanor Knopp.

Maxine retired from Vanderbilt University Medical Center with 30 years of dedicated service as a Medical Technologist in Endocrinology. She was very dedicated to her family, and was lovingly known as Grandma/Grammy M to her grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her son, Steven (Gwynne) Turney of Lexington, KY; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Long of Brentwood, TN and Ann (Dan) Hines of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Rebecca Turney, Kayla Turney, Eric Turney, Kyra Strawn, Josh Hines, Jake Hines, and Megan Hines; sister, Barbara (Tom) Reynolds of The Villages, FL; brother, Larry (Janice) Knopp of Akron, OH and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

