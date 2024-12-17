OBITUARY: William Joseph Newell Sr.

William Joseph Newell, Sr., 80 years of age, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away too soon and began his heavenly life on December 14, 2024, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Joe had experienced the miraculous presence of heavenly spirits on this earth, and now he is experiencing the greatest miracle of all.

He is survived by his loving wife Emily Ann Ferguson Newell, beloved children: daughter Lisa Ann Newell Hanberry and husband Tim; and son William Joseph Newell, Jr. and wife Tanish. He is also survived by 4 dear grandchildren: Drew Hanberry, Abby, Laura, and Elise Newell, and other caring family from Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

He was predeceased by his father Wesley Ray Newell, mother Zella Smith Newell, brother Sidney Charles Newell, loving grandfather, William Joseph Smith, Sr., and grandmother Millie Smith, all of Meridian, MS.

Joe was born November 2, 1944, at St. Joseph Hospital, Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian Community College and obtained a First-Class Radio License. He was employed by AT&T and took early retirement in 1999 after 30 years’ service. Joe and Emily each married the love of their lives, in the Methodist Church. They enjoyed traveling and lived in several interesting places, including Meridian, MS, Sarasota, FL, Gatun, Panama Canal Zone, Hattiesburg, MS, Bella Vista, AK, and Pulaski, TN, finally settling in Spring Hill, TN. Joe shared his warmth, kindness, and outstanding sense of humor wherever he went. He was also a gifted poet. Many of his best times were with family and friends on the “farm” in Hattiesburg, MS, where he enjoyed fishing, growing blueberries, and walking the tall pine forests.

Joe was a dedicated Christian, professing his faith and being baptized in a stream of flowing water. Joe and Emily were lifelong Methodists, currently worshipping at Asbury Methodist Church Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 415 Bridge Street, Franklin, TN. 37064

Jesus said, I am the resurrection, and I am life.

Those who believe in me, even though they die, yet shall they live,

and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.

I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

John 11:25 KJV

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Graveside Service:

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email