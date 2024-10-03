OBITUARY: Helen Prudence (Sue) Jones Coltharp

Helen Prudence (Sue) Jones Coltharp of Franklin, TN passed away on September 17, 2024, at 96 years of age.

She was born on March 22, 1928, in Washington, D.C. to the late Raleigh R. and Bessie Pearl (Colburn) Jones.

Sue graduated from Shawnee High School in Louisville, KY and attended Western Ky University, Trevecca Nazarene University and Tennessee State University earning a B.S. in Elementary Education and a master’s in education with an additional certification in special education.

She was passionate about teaching and never afraid of new challenges. At the age of 55 with her children grown, she moved on her own to Charleston, SC to teach in that area for the next 25 years while continuing to maintain a residence in Franklin, TN. She returned to Franklin in 2012 but never gave up on her dream of returning to Charleston, SC to live and often said, “If you don’t have hope, you don’t have anything”. Her desire for new knowledge was never-ending and even in her late 70’s enrolled in a class at The Citadel Graduate College in Charleston to further her education.

Sue was raised in the Baptist Church. Hobbies included traveling, line dancing up through her 70’s and reading American literature. In the last month she was particularly excited with help from her family to join and become the oldest living member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sarah Polk Chapter, Brentwood, TN.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Raleigh Jones and her sister Marion Jones Canary.

Sue is survived by her son Will E. Coltharp of Franklin, TN, daughters, Andrea (Coltharp) Van Dyke-Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, Penelope S. Coltharp Brown (Chris) of Brentwood, TN and Angela P. Coltharp Sadler (Don) of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Rachel Erin Hasty of Brentwood, TN, Natalie Rose Wynegar (Mark) of Roanoke, VA, Joseph Edward Sadler of Gallatin, TN, step-grandchild, Daniel Morgan Sadler of Gallatin; great-grandchildren, Patrick Kenner Schlitt, Penelope Dae Schlitt, Robbie Rose Hasty all of Brentwood, TN, special friend, Bea Harkleroad, Goose Creek, SC, and several nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the nursing staff at Horizon Hospital in Dickson, TN for the care, compassion and attention provided during the last few days.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Riverside Christian Church Cemetery in Bowling Green KY where Sue’s family is buried. https://www.jckirbyandson.com

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or Riverside Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 8197 Richardsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY. 42101 or Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Sarah Polk Chapter, c/o Vickie Dawson, 2000 Via Francesco Ct., Spring Hill, TN 37174-6283.

