Photo of the Day: October 3, 2024

Photo of the day:Country superstar Niko Moon celebrated his birthday in his signature joyous fashion with a sold-out show at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on Friday, September 20. Performing in front of an engaged and enthusiastic crowd, Niko delivered a high-energy set full of his feel-good hits, including “Good Time” and “Paradise to Me,” along with new tracks from his recent THESE ARE THE DAYS EP.

In the middle of the show, Niko paused the music to make a heartfelt announcement on behalf of the Happy Cowboy Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Anna. To the delight of the crowd, Niko presented a check for $22,000 to Mission 22, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

