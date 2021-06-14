OBITUARY: Evelyn Jean McCain

Evelyn Edlin McCain, age 91, of Franklin, TN passed away on June 11, 2021.

Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bill McCain; parents, Floyd & Daphne Jones Edlin; sisters, Pat Spain and Barbara Winecoff; brothers, Jerry Edlin and Charles Edlin. Survived by son, David McCain; daughter, Jenny (Jim) Cross; grandchildren, Madeline (Gardner) Heaner and Will (Mary Michael) Cross.

Evelyn was born in McKenzie, TN. She graduated from McKenzie High School and Draughan’s Business College in Nashville. She was a realtor in Augusta, GA in the 1970’s and received many accolades during her real estate career. She retired from real estate when she moved to Franklin in 1979. She was a member of the Methodist church and the Harpeth Valley Garden Club. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Evelyn was an excellent cook and loved to entertain friends and family.

A private celebration of Evelyn’s life with her children and grandchildren will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Graceworks Ministries at 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37064 or online at www.graceworksministries.net.