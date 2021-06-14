OBITUARY: Dr. Kenneth Merlyn Caldwell, Sr.

Dr. Kenneth Merlyn Caldwell, Sr. was called home by his LORD on Thursday, June 10th leaving the basketball court of life entering the locker room of eternity. He was surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Franklin, TN. He was born in Ferndale, MI on October 28, 1931 and moved with his family to Clinton, KY.

Kenneth was blessed with athleticism. After a successful high school basketball career at Clinton Kentucky and Union City High Schools, Kenneth played on scholarship for four-year basketball (1952-1956) for the University of Memphis. During his 4 years he became the team’s second leading scorer and played on their first NCAA tournament team in 1955. He tallied 974 points over his college basketball career. In October 1997, he was inducted into the University of Memphis Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kenneth loved his country and was a true patriot. He took part of the ROTC program his last 2 years of college. Upon graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. After military service, he was accepted into the University of Tennessee Dental School, where he successfully earned the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. He was very dedicated to his patients and practiced in Memphis for 42 years. He was an active member of the American Dental Association and the Tennessee Dental Association before his retirement.

Christian faith was very important to Kenneth as it influenced how he lived his life and the values he instilled in his family. Before retirement he was an active member of Christ Methodist Church in Memphis where he served as an usher and member of the Lamplighter Sunday school class. After retirement in 2006, he and his wife moved to Franklin, TN. As a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, he served as a greeter and member of the Wesley Forum Sunday school class.

Kenneth fiercely loved his family. He was a devoted husband to Carolyn for 64 years and did not let a day pass without kissing her and telling her how much he loved her. The lights of his life were his three sons Kenneth, Jr. (Tina), Curt (Carrie), and Kevin (Tammy). He was affectionately known as “Papa Doc” to his six adoring grandchildren Trey, Taylor, Reese, Kate, Chloe, and Hadley. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsmen. He shared that passion with his three sons by always looking forward to the next outdoor adventure to spend time with them. A dedicated husband and father who willingly shared all that he had with his family. He will lovingly be remembered for his perseverance, determination, unwavering faith, and generosity. He lived his life to the fullest and loved everyone unselfishly.

To celebrate his life, visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday June 18th at Brentwood Methodist Church. Dr. Davis Chappell will commence the service starting at 1:00 PM. A private family burial has been setup at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or GraceWorks Ministries 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064, or a charity of your choice.

