OBITUARY: Joseph “Bud” Finley O’Bryan

Joseph “Bud” Finley O’Bryan, 89, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021.

Born in Louisville, KY in 1931 to Adrian and Clara O’Bryan. Bud was a fun-loving and caring man. He was fiercely loyal and dedicated to his family and friends. Bud joined the Air Force in 1949 and served in the Korean War as part of the 35th Troop Carrier Squadron. He was stationed in Japan and was awarded several medals.

After he returned home from the Air Force Bud landed his first career job with Wiedemann Brewery. This kickstarted a life-long career in the spirits industry. After Wiedemann, Bud joined Brown-Forman, Inc where he would spend his entire career and hold various executive positions in Sales and Sales Training. In 1997, Bud married his wife, Patsy, his best friend and love of his life. They shared a life rich in love and contentment in their home in Franklin, TN. Bud was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father, grandfather. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family. Bud was a big Kentucky Wildcat Fan and the Kentucky v. Louisville Basketball matchups were much anticipated events. Go Cats!

Bud was predeceased by his parents Adrian and Clara O’Bryan and his sister Doris Fulghum. He leaves behind his wife Patsy, four daughters, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Daughters, Kelly and her husband Mark DiMascio, Karen O’Bryan, Michelle and her husband Bubba McCoy, Kristie and her husband Bill Eden. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Tyler and Alyssa Cohn (O’Bryan), Faith and Tres and his wife Laura McCoy, Ellie and Ty Eden and 2 great grandchildren, Peyton Lee and Khali Rose McCoy, and 3 step-grandchildren Lauren Fagley and her husband Jon, Mark and Marissa DiMascio.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, June 17, 2021, at St Philips Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064. Committal to follow immediately at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064

Bud and his family request that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to his favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.