OBITUARY: Ernest Jeffery ‘Hollywood’ Harper

Ernest Jeffery “Hollywood” Harper, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on August 27, 2024, at the age of 70.

Ernest, affectionately known as “Hollywood,” lived a life filled with passion, adventure, and unwavering dedication to his family.

Jeff was born July 15, 1954 in Franklin, TN to the late Ernest Greenfield and Mary Sue Harper.

For over 30 years he worked at Vulcan Materials, formerly Lojac, where he operated heavy equipment. Throughout the years he met many people and made numerous friends. In his free time, he found joy in riding motorcycles, fishing and loved the racing scene. But beyond his hobbies and career, Jeff’s greatest joy came from his family. He cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. His personality, stories, and laughter will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Ricky Harper.

He is survived by his children Ernest Jeffery Harper, Jr. and Angel (William) Bills; grandchildren Jeffery Lee (Grace) Harper and Bentley Bills; five great-grandchildren; first love Cathy Cornett; daughter-in-law Sonya Harper; many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronnie Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2024 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

