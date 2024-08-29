OBITUARY: Theodore John ‘Ted’ Ellis

Theodore John “Ted” Ellis, Sr. age 83, was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 29, 1940 to Theodore Ellis and Anna Marie Moffett. He passed away on August 24, 2024. Ted was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Ted grew up in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia and attended Central High Honors School where he was captain of the freshman football team. He also played halfback on the JV team. Upon graduation, Ted attended the College of William and Mary where he lettered on the freshmen cross country, indoor track and baseball teams. He transferred to Temple University and enrolled in the ROTC program.

Upon graduating, Ted was commissioned an Army second lieutenant and served in Korea from 1963 – 1964. He remained in the Army for several years and was discharged with the rank of captain. Ted later graduated from Drexel University with an MBA degree and began a career in human resources where he held several HR management positions with The American Sugar Company, Ryder Systems, Truck Stops of America, Duke Energy and Stanley Tools in Shelbyville, TN. While working at Stanley Tools, Ted was a member of the Noon Rotary Club and for 15 years, taught management courses in the evening at Nashville State Community College. He retired from Spectra Energy in 2008 but has since been a substitute teacher with Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.

Ted was an avid golfer in the Spencer Creek Men’s Senior League and enjoyed many sports, including college and pro football, horse racing and playing cards with his buddies. Ted was a proud member of Franklin’s VFW Post 4893 and held the position of Senior Vice Commander and Commander.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Anna Ellis and his cherished daughter, Susan Margaret Ellis.

Ted is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Sarah Farley; son, Theodore John Ellis, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Meredith Ellis; granddaughter, Isabella Ellis; grandson, Theodore John Ellis III.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email