OBITUARY: Charles E. McBride

Charles E. McBride, 98, passed away to be with his Lord on August 24, 2024.

Charles was born to Murmon “Bud” McBride and Tersia Eunice (Scott) McBride on July 20, 1926, in Smithville, TN. He resided in Nashville and Brentwood, TN.

Charles was a World War II Navy veteran serving in the Pacific Theatre. After the war, he joined Wilson Sporting Goods where he advanced to golf salesman, selling clubs to golf course professionals. Additionally, he worked closely with the Wilson Golf Advisory Staff professionals. He retired from Wilson after 35 years of service. He was a faithful member of Haywood Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. His personal interests included traveling, golfing, fishing, watching sports, and spending time with his many friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jewell Chambers McBride; parents, Murmon and Tersia Eunice Scott McBride; brothers, Carl McBride and John McBride.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Nancy Marie McBride of Brentwood, TN; stepdaughter, Gail (Craig) Johnson; step-grandchildren, Roger (Erin) Roberts II, Stephen Roberts, Jordyne (Graham) Richartz; and step great granddaughter, Rhiannon Roberts; as well as many loving nieces and friends.

The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by Pastor Patrick Hamilton on Friday, August 30, 2024, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Interment with Military Honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Hills Community Church (Nashville South Campus), formerly Haywood Hills Baptist Church, or Alive Hospice @alivehospice.org.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email