OBITUARY: Barbara Ewing

Barbara Ewing – Age 66
April 21, 2025
Survived by family and friends.
Public viewing: Friday, May 2, 2025 2-5pm
Smith Funeral Home, 706 Monroe Street.
Family visitation: Saturday, May 3, 2025 11-12pm
with funeral service to follow at Fowlkes Street Church of Christ, 140 W. Fowles Street, Franklin TN.
Interment: Mt Hope Cemetery, Franklin TN.
Smith Funeral Directors Inc. (615) 726-1476.
