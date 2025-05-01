OBITUARY: Janavee McDoniel Craig

Janavee McDoniel Craig, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and devoted servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on June 3, 1934, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, Jan was the second of four children born to Clara and Robert McDoniel. She grew up on her family’s farm, where they cultivated cotton, soybeans, hay, and corn, and raised cattle.

From a young age, Jan worked alongside her father in the fields, forging a deep bond with him that would shape her life. Her childhood was filled with simple joys, including mischievous moments like her goat getting its horns tangled in her curls. At age 12, she learned to drive a stick shift truck on the farm. She adored her humble, Bible-loving father, and followed in his footsteps by making daily Bible study and prayer a cornerstone of her life.

Jan’s love for her Lord was fierce and unwavering, surpassing even her deep devotion to her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A true prayer warrior, she lived a life dedicated to service, hospitality, and encouragement. Her home was a sanctuary of delicious meals, handmade clothes and curtains, and an open door to friends, family, and those in need.

A passionate advocate for education, Jan worked tirelessly to help her students achieve their dreams. She excelled academically, earning a 4-H scholarship to attend David Lipscomb College (now Lipscomb University) in Nashville, Tennessee, where she majored in Home Economics. There, she lived in the Practice House and proudly crafted her own wedding dress as her senior project. Jan also shared her beautiful soprano voice as a member of the Choristers.

While at Lipscomb, Jan met the love of her life, Richard Craig. They married on June 10, 1956, and built a life of love and faith, sharing 64 wonderful years together. After a brief time in New York, they made their home in Atlanta, Georgia, where they raised their three children. Jan and Richard were founding members of the Decatur Church of Christ, where she served faithfully as a Ladies’ Bible Class teacher, mentor, and hostess, and participated in the Friends Speak ministry.

Jan initially taught middle school before focusing on raising her children, later returning to education to earn her Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia at the age of 44—an achievement she accomplished while raising three teenagers. Her passion for education continued as she worked with the General Education Development (GED) program, helping countless adults achieve their educational goals.

In 1991, she was appointed Dean of Adult Literacy at DeKalb Technical College, a role she held with dedication until her retirement in 2003. After retiring to Nashville, she continued her zest for adult education by supervising student teachers at her alma mater, Lipscomb University, under the direction of Dr. Candice McQueen, then Dean of the College of Education and now the University’s President.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia McDoniel McCarley; her brother, Glen McDoniel; and her husband, Richard Thomas Craig, Sr. She is survived by her children Richard Thomas Craig, Jr. (Suzanne), Bari Ann Craig Harwell (Joey), and McDoniel Brent Craig (Brenda); grandchildren Rachel Craig (Will Snyder), Chelsea Craig, Jamin Craig, Meredith Harwell Officer (William), Craig Harwell (Abby), Samantha Craig, and Elizabeth Janavee Craig; and great-grandchildren Fielder Harwell, Blakely Harwell, Ivey Officer, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also a surrogate grandmother to several children who were family to her.

Jan’s life was a testament to faith, perseverance, and unconditional love. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, former students, and all who were privileged to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Youth Encouragement Services (www.youthencouragement.org/make-a-donation) or the Missions program at Lipscomb University (lipscomb.edu/investing-students), causes dear to Jan’s heart.