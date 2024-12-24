OBITUARY: Dorothy Ann Anglin

Dorothy Ann Anglin, a beloved member of the Franklin community, passed away on December 21, 2024, in her hometown at the age of 74. Born on January 15, 1950, in Franklin, TN, Dorothy’s roots were firmly planted in the soil of the community she cherished throughout her life.

As a devoted member of the First Baptist Church, Dorothy dedicated herself to her faith and community, fostering connections that reverberated through her life. Her contributions to the church and the lives of those she touched will be fondly remembered as a testament to her caring nature and unwavering spirit.

Dorothy is survived by her partner, Robert Anglin. She is also survived by her loving daughter, Sonya Renea, who stood by her side through it all and loved her dearly and who carries forward her mother’s legacy of love and strength.

Additionally, Leonard “Gary” Bolin remains among those who cherished Dorothy and her vibrant presence.

Visitation will be held on December 27, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. The service will continue until 12:00 PM, providing an opportunity for family and friends to gather in remembrance and celebration of Dorothy’s life.

In this time of reflection, we honor Dorothy Ann Anglin’s life, her faith, and the profound impact she had on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, yet her spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of her loved ones.