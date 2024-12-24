OBITUARY: Shirley Ann McWhorter

Shirley was the epitome of intelligence, humor, kindness, sassiness, and fun. Her love for her family knew no bounds.

She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband Tommy. Daughter Laura Ann (Billy) Vinson. Grandchildren Kayla (Nelson) Gudiel, Kelly (Luciano) Vignola, Taylor (Kristy) Vinson and the lights of her life, her ten great grandchildren: Alex, Ava, Harley, Liam, Scarlett, Kamden, Elijah, Isaiah, Kinsley and Khloie. Sister Odie (William) Harworth and Sandra (Kelly) Bennett, and many family members far and wide.

She is undoubtedly having an awesome time in heaven with loved ones who have preceded her – parents William and Laura Mae Stephens, grandparents Louis and Pearl Daniels, sister Alice and brother Don along with aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved her.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in her honor to March of Dimes or St. Judes her two favorite charities.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time, to be announced.