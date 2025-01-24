OBITUARY: Dolly Betsy Acosta de Aguayo

Dolly Betsy Acosta de Aguayo, age 93, transitioned from this life to heaven on January 20, 2025.

Dolly was born on February 6, 1931, in Yurimaguas, Estado Loreto, Peru.

She moved at a young age to Caracas, Venezuela, where she worked as an executive secretary for the Peruvian Embassy. She married Percy Aguayo. From this marriage she had a daughter and a son. She moved to the United States to be with her daughter and grandkids a few years ago.

Dolly was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter. She always demonstrated unconditional love to anyone around her. She loved flowers, crafts, baking, animals and God. Her biggest love were her grandkids. She would give the world for them. We know she’s up there, still checking on them and making sure they get home safe.

Preceded in death is her mother, Manuela Mori, her father, Antonio Acosta and her siblings Herman, Pety, Puchito, and Nory Acosta, as well as many other family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolina Csaszar, her son Percy Jr. Aguayo, her grandkids, Josh and Gabrielle Csaszar and her son-in-law, Antonio Csaszar.

A funeral mass will be held on January 27 at 4 pm to celebrate her life and to say goodbye and heartfelt prayers with all the people who’s life she touched in some way. The mass will take place in St Phillip Catholic Church in Franklin, TN.

Dolly Aguayo, de 93 años, hizo la transición de esta vida al cielo el 20 de enero de 2025. Dolly nació el 6 de febrero de 1931 en Yurimaguas, Estado Loreto, Perú. Se mudó desde joven a Caracas, Venezuela, donde trabajó como secretaria ejecutiva de la Embajada del Perú. Se casó con Percy Aguayo. De este matrimonio tuvo una hija y un hijo. Se mudó a los Estados Unidos para estar con su hija y sus nietos hace unos años. Dolly era una madre, esposa e hija dedicada. Ella siempre demostró amor incondicional a cualquiera que la rodeara. Amaba las flores, las manualidades, la repostería, los animales y a Dios. Su mayor amor fueron sus nietos. Ella daba el mundo por ellos. Sabemos que ella está desde el cielo aún controlándolos y asegurándose de que lleguen sanos y salvos a casa. Le precedieron en la muerte su madre, Manuela Mori, su padre, Antonio Acosta y sus hermanos Herman, Pety, Puchito y Nory Acosta, así como muchos otros miembros de la familia. Le sobreviven su hija Carolina Csaszar y su hijo Percy Jr. Aguayo. Sus nietos, Josh y Gabrielle Csaszar y su yerno, Antonio Csaszar. Se llevará a cabo una misa fúnebre el 27 de enero a las 4 pm para celebrar su vida y que las personas a que la vida tocó de alguna manera se despidan de ella con oraciones. La misa será hecha en la Iglesia St. Philips en Franklin, TN.

