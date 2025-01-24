OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Alice Malugin

Dorothy “Dot” Alice Malugin, age 81, of Linden, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2025.

Dot was born on May 9, 1943, in Welch, West Virginia to the late Wesley T. and Pearlie Hartley Hargrove.

Dot was a woman of many passions. As an avid reader, she found joy in the worlds created by her favorite authors. Her love for gardening was evident. A true admirer of the classic Western genre, she had a special place in her heart for John Wayne, whose films she cherished. Dot was also well-known for the delicious candy she made, a sweet tradition that brought joy to family and friends and will be fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to enjoy it.

Dot’s warmth, wisdom, and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and a life well-lived.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her son, Lonny Malugin.

Those left to cherish Dot’s memory are her son, Darryl Malugin; brother, Bobby Hargrove; granddaughters, Mandy Thomas (Ryan), Amy Stockstill (Mike), and Samantha Malugin; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several extended family members.

A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with Chris Stockstill officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Mike Jenkins, Philip Cox, Rusty Johnson, and Greg McMeen serving as pallbearers. Ryan Thomas, Mike Stockstill, and Eddie Hargrove serving as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, three hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

