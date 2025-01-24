Explore Career Opportunities at the WCS Teacher Career Fair on March 1

The WCS Teacher Career Fair is an excellent opportunity to find your fit in the district.

Representatives from schools across the county will gather at Ravenwood High from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on March 1 to talk with potential applicants. WCS is looking to hire teachers and other certified school support positions.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted on the day of the event, and contracts may be offered.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. To see vacant positions in the district, visit the WCS Careers page.

Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information.

Source: WCS

