OBITUARY: Deborah ‘Debbie’ King Roberson

Deborah “Debbie” King Roberson, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away January 20, 2025.

She was born August 24, 1956 in Franklin to the late Viola Noland and Lawrence King.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Danny King.

She is survived by her children Shannon Pratt. Johnathan Roberson, Joseph (Misty) Roberson; grandchildren Ashley Brannon, Joshua (Haley) Brannon, Alissa Hargrove, Austin Roberson, Desirae Roberson, Aiden Roberson, Dakota Roberson; 7 great-grandchildren; loving pets Beau, Judy and Perry.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J.J. King officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM-3:00 PM prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deborah Roberson Memorial Fund.

