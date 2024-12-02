OBITUARY: Deana Aline Wilson

Deana Aline Wilson, a cherished soul whose life journey began on July 22, 1960, in Knoxville, TN, concluded her earthly chapter on November 28, 2024, in her hometown.

She was a beacon of love and kindness, touching the lives of all who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Born to Donald and Nadine Huffaker, Deana grew up surrounded by the warmth of her family.

Deana was welcomed to her forever home by her father, Donald, and grandparents Geneva and Percy Sparkman

Deana’s life was a tapestry woven with the love of her children, Lee (Missy)Wray and Sara Williams, her brother Ronnie (Loretta)Huffaker, and her cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Fayth) Reed, Dalton (Hailey) Williams, Hunter Williams, Annabelle Wray, Macoy Wray, and Josiya Reed. Her aunt, Fay Sparkman, also held a special place in her heart. A proud graduate of Page High School, Deana’s nurturing spirit led her to a career as a caregiver, where she provided comfort and companionship to many at Harpeth Terrace and Mary Es.

Her adventurous spirit shone through when she took to the open road, driving a semi-truck for a brief period, embracing the freedom and responsibility that came with it. Deana’s life was a living example of the quote often attributed to Aesop: “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” Her loving, kind, and thoughtful nature was the cornerstone of her existence. She lived by the principle that every act of kindness has a ripple effect, extending far beyond the initial gesture. Her interests were as varied as they were heartfelt. Deana’s joy came from the simple pleasures of life, such as sharing moments with her family and friends. She was a woman who found happiness in the happiness of others, a trait that endeared her to many.

Deana Wilson’s family expresses their profound gratitude to the staff at Leconte Medical Center of Sevierville, TN, for their compassionate care of Deana during her illness. Their dedication and support in her final days were a source of comfort to her and her loved ones. Deana’s departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire those who knew her. She lived a life that reminded us all of the power of compassion and the importance of cherishing every moment.

As we bid farewell to Deana Aline Wilson, we celebrate a life well-lived—a life that exemplified the beauty of giving and the strength of the human spirit. Her memory will be treasured forever in the hearts of those she loved and by all who were graced by her presence.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Funeral Service:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

