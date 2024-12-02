OBITUARY: Michael Channing Bass

Michael Channing Bass, born October 13, 1963, passed away suddenly on November 24, 2024.

A beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Mike’s life was marked by his dedication to family and his kindness in helping others and giving encouragement.

Mike was the youngest son of Larry Bass, II and Fan Bass (Mike Milligan). His siblings are Larry Bass, III (Barbara) of Texas, Daniel Bass of Tennessee and De’an Bass of Tennessee.

Most of Mike’s formative years were spent in the Nashville area, where he graduated from John Overton High School. He furthered his education at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and enjoyed much success as he worked his way up in the Automotive Industry for the last 40 years. Mike was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. Over his lifetime he enjoyed driving and racing cars, motorcycles and Karts.

Mike was married for 33 years to the love of his life, Shelly Rainwater Bass. Throughout his life, he exemplified a loving and devoted father to Rachel Kessinger (Daniel Chafin) and Alissa Bass. For Mike being a doting and loving grandfather to his three granddaughters was the absolute joy of his life.

A Celebration Service for Mike and his legacy will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood in Baskin Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a visitation time to honor Mike by sharing stories of him and enjoying light refreshments. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to GraceWorks Ministries, Inc. at 104 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064 to honor Mike by helping families and children with cancer and persons with food insecurity.

Mike is lovingly missed by his family and friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

