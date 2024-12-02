OBITUARY: Anthony Lynn ‘Tony’ Arnold

Anthony Lynn “Tony” Arnold, age 78 of the Peytonsville Community passed away November 28, 2024.

Tony was born in the Friendship Community of Chester County, TN to the late T.J. and Mary Graves Arnold.

He graduated in 1965 from J. Sterling Morton East High School in Cicero, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army after high school. Tony was employed with General Motors for twenty years and then moved to the Peytonsville Community in Williamson County, TN. He later became a general contractor in construction and retired in 2005. He was a member of American Legion in Franklin and also a member of Peytonsville Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by daughter, Lynda Dawn Arnold; sisters, Frances Young and Elizabeth Kitchen.

Survived by: wife of 58 years, Joy Newsom Arnold; daughter, Melissa Adams; brother, Harmon (Cathy) Arnold; sisters, Verlynn Mobley and Shelia (Bob) Evans; grandchildren, Michele Adams and Deanna Johnson; beloved boxer, Joy.

Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell and Bro. Bobby Bennett officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Chester County Memory Gardens in Henderson, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, P.O. Box 8383, Hermitage, TN 37076.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email