Photo of the Day: December 2, 2024

Photo of the day: Grand Hyatt Nashville is hosting holiday cookie decorating each Saturday in December beginning December 7th from 2-4pm. The Grand Hyatt Pastry Team will be leading guests through decorating tasty holiday treats! Classes will include a meet and greet with Santa. While cookie decorating is open to all ages, there will be cocktail beverages available for purchase. ($40 per ticket; complimentary 2hr parking). Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

The Grand Hyatt Nashville is located at 1000 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.



