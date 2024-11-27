OBITUARY: Charles Thomas Walton

Charles Thomas Walton, age 83, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Williamson Medical Center.

Tom was born on February 4, 1941, in Troy, Missouri, to the late Charles Norman Walton and the late Idabelle Sheets Walton.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Kirksville College and worked as an accountant for many years, both in the corporate world and providing tax services and accounting independently.

An avid reader, Tom especially enjoyed western novels and science fiction, often visiting the library weekly. Known for his playful sense of humor, he loved teasing and joking with his grandchildren. In his free time, Tom enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling, and in his younger years, bowling and playing basketball.

Of all his achievements, Tom was most proud of raising his three sons and being a dedicated provider. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Gay Whitmer Walton; his three sons, MAJ Charles Allen (Nancy) Walton of Chester, VA, James Thomas (Schaundra) Walton of Spring Hill, TN, and SGT (R) Douglas Burton (Jeanine) Walton of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Walton, Zachary (Avalon) Walton, Sara Walton, Abigail Walton, Benjamin Walton, Margaret Walton, Faia (Jacob) Richards, Jocelyn (Dylan) Knight, Hayden Walton, and Donovan Walton; great-grandchildren, Meredith Walton and Nathan Richards; niece, Dacia Markum; nephew, Michael Walton; cousins, Katherine Walton and Zenda Sheets, along with numerous other beloved cousins and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Walton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Shockley officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

The family requests memorial donations be made to The Well Outreach, Inc. 5306 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

