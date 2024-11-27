OBITUARY: Kathryn Janice Milani

Kathryn Janice Milani, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

A member of the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Kathryn lived a life filled with creativity, adventure, and an enduring devotion to her loved ones.

Kathryn had a lifelong passion for the arts, spending countless hours painting, drawing, sewing, and coloring. Her talent and creativity were evident in every stitch and brushstroke, leaving behind cherished works that continue to inspire her family and friends. She found great joy tending to her beloved rose garden and watching the graceful hummingbirds that visited it.

An avid traveler, Kathryn delighted in exploring the world and its many wonders, creating memories in far-off places. Yet, her greatest joy was found in the warmth of family gatherings and visits, where her love and laughter were a constant source of comfort and happiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice Louise Frantz and Robert James McCain; husband, Mario Luigi Milani; daughter, Jennifer Milani; granddaughter, Natasha Milani; and brother, David Scovel.

Left to cherish Kathryn’s memory are her son, Mario Milani (Lara); daughter, Debbie Willis (Paul); brother, James McCain; sister, Cheryl Scovel; and grandchildren, Nicholas Milani, Alexis Milani, Serena Willis, Luke Willis, and Sophia Willis.

Kathryn will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her vibrant spirit, artistic legacy, and the love she shared will remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

