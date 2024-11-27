OBITUARY: Melba Lois Stanfill McDaniel

Melba Lois Stanfill McDaniel, age 87, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A native of Weakley County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Stanfill and the late Ora Ethel Fanning Stanfill. She was the youngest of 10 siblings and was the last one living.

She was a wonderful homemaker and an amazing cook. She especially enjoyed preparing large holiday meals for her family. She would often sing with her husband while he played the guitar. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was filled with unconditional love and never spoke a bad word about anyone.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray McDaniel; son, Kerry McDaniel; daughter-in-law, Tina McDaniel; numerous siblings; dogs, “Buttons” and “Little Boy”.

She is survived by her son, Jeff McDaniel; daughter, Rhonda (Ed) Bentley; daughter-in-law, Stella Kilbourne; grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin), Sherry, Trisha, Ryan (Violet), Ashley, and Magan; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, Hailey, Keaton, Johnny, Rylynn, Kora, and Leevi; several nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Kevin Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the International RETT Syndrome Foundation.

