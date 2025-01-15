OBITUARY: Charles L. Launius, Jr.

Charles L. Launius, Jr., age 79, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2025, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Born on January 9, 1946, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Charles was the beloved son of the late Charles L. Launius Sr. and Laddie Pauline Clement Launius.

Charles will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Rebecca “Becky” Launius; his children, Tammie Launius (Rob) Jay and Kevin Andrew Launius; and numerous extended family members. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Katie Jay (Alex) Crawford, Nathan Jay (fiancée Bridget Kazay), and Emily Jay (fiancée Patrick Queener), as well as his precious great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace Crawford.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Potter, and his nephew, James Potter.

Charles embraced retirement life wholeheartedly. Once retired, he lived for any and every sporting event his grandchildren participated in. As their biggest fan, he delighted in cheering them on and supporting them at every opportunity. He adored his family dearly, and his presence was a gift to all who knew him.

Something Charles will always be remembered for was his ability to be completely present in the moment. Whether it was enthusiastically supporting his grandchildren, sharing a heartfelt conversation, or quietly observing the wildlife on his deck, he made everyone feel truly valued and important. He also found great joy in the wonders of nature and seized every opportunity to be surrounded by its beauty. He also loved his motorcycles and riding on the gorgeous backroads of Tennessee. He even talked his son to ride with him on a trip to Asheville, North Carolina. A memory they both deeply cherished.

Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Charles’s life on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 Noon at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many. His kindness, wisdom, and enduring love will be deeply missed but forever treasured in the hearts of those who knew him.

The care of Mr. Charles L. Launius and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home, and Cremation Services. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email