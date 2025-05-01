OBITUARY: Stephen Eugene Scott

Stephen Eugene “Speedy” Scott, age 63, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 29, 2025. Born on December 31, 1961, he was the beloved son of Helen Marie Scott and the late Willie Eugene Scott.

Stephen was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Church of The Nazarene. During his time at Middle Tennessee State University, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chapter. He was also a former member of the Elks Lodge and valued friendships he formed through these organizations.

Known for his adventurous spirit, Speedy was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting and fishing. He had a generous heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand. His love for music was a defining part of his life—he was a gifted performer and even had the honor of opening shows for his aunt, Jeannie C. Riley.

Above all, Stephen was a devoted father. He was the best dad a son could ask for. Everything he did in life was with the goal of creating the best future for his son, Cody. His unwavering love, support and dedication to fatherhood will never be forgotten.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Willie Eugene Scott, and his brother, Bryan Wayne Scott. He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Marie Scott; his son, Cody Scott; Damian Windholz, who was like a son to him; his sister, Lori Tywater (Wayne); niece, Amanda Peden (Dustin); nephew, Daniel Tywater (Stephanie); great nieces, Kylie Sherman, Kynley Grace, Zoe Claire and Charlie Marie Peden, and Harmony Tywater; great nephews, Connor Jaco and Braxton Tywater; and aunt, Jeannie C. Riley Starnes (Billy).

Services for Speedy will be announced at a later date.