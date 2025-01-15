Top Stories From January 15, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 15, 2025.
Visit Franklin has unveiled its official 2025 vacation guide magazine. Read more
After 25 years, The Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival, which took place each year in April, announced it would not continue in 2025. Read more
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published a final rule providing a framework for federal agency phased enforcement of REAL ID requirements. Read more
Franklin – there’s a new Chicken Finger star moving to town! Raising Cane’s joins the lineup with the opening of its first Franklin Restaurant located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more
Buck White, patriarch of country music group The Whites, passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 94. Read more
