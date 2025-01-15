Top Stories From January 15, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for January 15, 2025.

1Visit Franklin Unveils 2025 Vacation Guide

photo from Visit Franklin

Visit Franklin has unveiled its official 2025 vacation guide magazine. Read more

2After 25 Years, the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival will Not Return

photo by Lee Rennick

After 25 years, The Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival, which took place each year in April, announced it would not continue in 2025. Read more

3TSA Publishes Final Rule on REAL ID Enforcement Beginning May 7, 2025

Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published a final rule providing a framework for federal agency phased enforcement of REAL ID requirements. Read more

4Photos: Raising Cane’s Opens in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin – there’s a new Chicken Finger star moving to town! Raising Cane’s joins the lineup with the opening of its first Franklin Restaurant located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more

5Grand Ole Opry Member Buck White Has Died

photo courtesy of The Whites

Buck White, patriarch of country music group The Whites, passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 94. Read more

