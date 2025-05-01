Tennessee Tech Waiving Graduate Program Application Fees For May

Students looking to earn their graduate degree from Tennessee Tech University can save on application costs throughout the month of May. The College of Graduate Studies is waiving the application fee for new domestic applicants all month long – a $35 savings.

“Tennessee Tech cares about making a postgraduate education accessible and attainable for more Tennessee students,” said Julie C. Baker, interim associate provost and dean of Tech’s College of Graduate Studies. “By waiving application fees throughout May, we hope to encourage more prospective students to take that first step in the application process and realize that a graduate degree from a top-ranked university is closer in reach than they might think.”

Tech’s College of Graduate Studies offers more than 60 graduate degree programs and concentrations across the master’s and doctoral levels, including a mix of online and in-person course offerings. According to Baker, the university offers multiple tools to help students accelerate their timetables for degree completion and lower their tuition costs.

For example, the university’s Master of Professional Studies (MPS) track allows students to take seven-week courses, potentially doubling the coursework they can complete in a single semester. Likewise, Tech’s Fast Track program, available in more than a dozen academic departments, allows students to begin earning graduate-level credit hours during their undergraduate studies.

Recent changes from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission also allow students to apply a fifth year of the HOPE lottery scholarship toward graduate school, further lowering out-of-pocket costs for many Tennessee students.

Last year, Tech’s College of Graduate Studies was named among the top 250 graduate schools in the nation by Abound, a college guidance system for degree-seeking adults. Tech’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was ranked among the top 130 online MBAs across all public and private universities nationwide earlier this year by U.S. News & World Report.

“For students who have thought at all about a graduate-level education with Tennessee Tech, there’s no better time to jump in,” concluded Baker. “Take advantage of our waived application fee throughout the month of May and let our faculty and staff help you make the most of your graduate study experience.”

The College of Graduate Studies’ application deadline for fall 2025 is Aug. 1. Learn more and apply online at https://www.tntech.edu/graduatestudies/admissions/apply.php.

