Lena Mai Frey, age 74, resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on January 5, 2025 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12:00pm at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the service hour at the church.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

