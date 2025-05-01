Franklin Police Department To Launch Podcast

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce the launch of its new audio and video podcast, The APB Podcast, set to premiere this Friday.

Hosted by former broadcast news anchor and reporter Max Winitz, who now serves as the department’s Public Information Manager, the APB Podcast will feature a fresh format blending in-depth interviews, topic-based discussions, and the latest news and headlines from inside the Franklin Police Department.

“This is more than just another podcast,” said Winitz. “It’s a direct line from the department to the people we serve. We want listeners to feel informed, connected, and entertained.”

In an age where more than 40% of Americans listen to podcasts on a regular basis, The APB Podcast represents a forward-thinking step in law enforcement communication. The department is aiming to foster transparency and trust by offering a behind-the-scenes look at public safety efforts, critical community initiatives, and one-on-one conversations with officers, city leaders, and subject matter experts.

“This is an innovative way to tell our story and open the doors of the Franklin Police Department to the public,” said Chief Deb Faulkner. “We’re excited to bring our community along for the ride—episode by episode.”

The APB Podcast will be released weekly, with audio available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major platforms. The video version can be watched on the City of Franklin’s YouTube Channel. The first episode will feature a one-on-one interview with Faulkner.

