OBITUARY: Carlisle Furman Cook Jr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carlisle Furman Cook, Jr., a loving, devoted, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who passed away peacefully on December 14, 2024.

Born on July 8, 1935, in Annapolis, Maryland, to Corinne J. Cook and Carlisle F. Cook, Sr., Carl was raised in the close-knit community of Laurel, Maryland. He was the cherished brother of Robert “Bob” Cook, and together, they worked alongside their parents at Cook’s Laurel Hardware on Main Street.

Carl graduated from Laurel High School in 1953, where he excelled as captain of the football, baseball, and basketball teams. His love for sports extended beyond the playing field as he contributed weekly game summaries to The Laurel Leader. This early passion for reporting foreshadowed his lifelong commitment to serving others through his work and dedication.

He attended Duke University, where he studied engineering, participated in the Navy ROTC program, and was a proud member of the Navy Drill Team. Upon graduating in 1957, Carl began a distinguished 23-year career in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Civil Engineering Corps. In 1971, he earned his graduate degree at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. His service, also, included a tour of duty in Thailand during the Vietnam War, where he led the construction of vital airfields for U.S. forces. Throughout his career, Carl was known for his unwavering commitment to duty, his leadership, and his genuine care for those he served alongside.

In 1957, Carl married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Carole Ross, at St. Philip’s Church in Laurel. Their 60 years together were filled with love, travel, and devotion to each other. Together, they raised two sons, Ken and Terry, and experienced life in various locations, including Guam, Florida, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., California, Japan, Maine, and Virginia. Carl’s life was forever enriched by his beloved wife, Juanita, who passed away in 2017.

After retiring from the Navy at the rank of Commander in 1980, Carl transitioned to a second career as a Civil Engineer for Suffolk County, Virginia, where he served with dedication and integrity until his final retirement.

Carl is survived by his two sons, Ken Cook (Pauline) and Terry Cook (Laura); his brother Robert Cook (Susie); as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. His legacy of kindness, devotion, and service will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A private family service will be held to honor Carl’s life and the many ways he made the world a better place through his love, leadership, and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Carl’s memory.