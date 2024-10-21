OBITUARY: Barbara Lynne Grayson

Barbara Lynne Grayson, age 62 of Franklin, TN passed away October 15, 2024.

Lynne was a graduate of David Lipscomb High School (Class of 80) and David Lipscomb College (Class of 84). Lynne was fiercely devoted and loyal to her family, friends, and anyone in close proximity to her. Lynne is known for her volunteer spirit and constant willingness to help others, especially those in the Franklin Community. Lynne was a teacher’s assistant at Walnut Grove Elementary School and everyone’s favorite fabric cutter at Joann’s.

She was a devoted member of her church, the Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, TN, and she loved spending time with her church family and summers at Church Camp. For the last 20 years, Lynne has volunteered as the Uniform Mom for the Franklin High School Band. As an extremely talented seamstress, she worked to make sure that every student looked their best for every performance. She is quite literally sewn into the fabric of the Franklin Band Program. Most of all, she was her family’s biggest cheerleader and never missed a chance to share the good news about her kids and her most recent granddaughter.

Lynne touched so many with her constant smile, her unique skill set, her unquestioned love for her family, and her willingness to help whenever she was asked.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara “Bobbi” Kirchberg.

Lynne is survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard Grayson; son, David (Megan) Grayson; daughters, Laura Anne Grayson and Rachel (Taylor) Green; granddaughter, Rosamund Grayson; father, Roy Kirchberg; brother, Roy “RK” (Rebecca) Kirchberg; sisters, Gayle (Steven) McClanahan and Anne Kirchberg; mother-in-law, Ruth Grayson; brother-in-law, Stephen (Jennifer) Grayson; nieces & nephews, Glory Kirchberg, Andrew & Turner McClanahan and Hayden Kirchberg and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations to the Franklin High School Band at https://givebutter.com/FriendsofTheFranklinBand, to Hillsboro Church of Christ at https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Form/898f775b-92c7-4314-a15c-178e1a075fcf to sponsor kids going to Church Camp, or to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

