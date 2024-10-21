OBITUARY: Melba Louise Cress Elmore

Melba Louise Cress Elmore, lovingly known and will always be remembered as “Gran,” passed away peacefully at the age of 97, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of faith, love, and devotion to her family.

Born with a kind heart and an unwavering faith in the Lord, Melba’s life was defined by her deep love, care and concern for others, but her family was everything to her. As the matriarch of a small family, Gran was a guiding light. For many years, it was just her and her only child, Mona, walking through life together as an inseparable duo. Their bond has always been unbreakable, and they remained side by side until the very end. Mona was the joy of her life, and together, they created memories that will forever be cherished.

Melba was not only a devoted mother but also a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother, roles she embraced with pride and tenderness. Family was everything to her, and she made sure each member knew how deeply they were loved. Trinkets, keepsakes, and pictures could be found all over her home as these were reminders from tournaments, trips, dance recitals, games, graduations, weddings, and birthdays – she kept these things because of the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Displaying these items brought her joy.

Her warmth and kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a loyal friend, always offering a listening ear and a comforting word to those in need. Her enormous faith in the Lord was her anchor, and she instilled those values in her family, creating a foundation built on love, strength, independence, and resilience She was a devout Christian – regularly attending the Church of Christ in Blytheville, Arkansas followed by Murfreesboro, TN – and placing membership at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ after moving to Franklin in recent years to be close to her family.

Melba’s legacy, Gran’s legacy, lives on through her family and all the lives she touched with her kindness, faith, and endless love. Though she has left this earthly life, her spirit remains a part of us forever. May she walk the streets of Heaven proud of all that she accomplished, confidently knowing her journey was complete and that her family and friends “have it from here” – because she so graciously showed the way.

Melba was born in Black Oak, Arkansas and is preceded in death by her parents, Mary King Cress and Jake Cress; her sisters Rosetta Duncan, Mae Dawson, Gladys Frei and Marie Barham, and brother Erwin Meddress.

She is survived by daughter Mona Martin (Ron), grandchildren Coy Martin (Allie) and Melissa Siegel (Matt); great -grand children Oliver Martin, Rosemary Martin, Scottie Leigh Siegel and Rivers Siegel. Service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 with visitation from 11:00 – 1:00 PM. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

If your heart is compelled to give, please consider donating to Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice, as a reflection of Melba’s lifelong generosity and compassion.

