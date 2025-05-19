“Signing Day” Planned for Students Entering Inaugural Fire Service Programs

The Franklin Fire Department (FFD), in partnership with Williamson County Schools (WCS), will host a Signing Day event to celebrate students selected for two new public safety programs: the FFD Internship Academy and the WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Fire Management program.

During the Signing Day ceremony, participants from both programs will be recognized and will sign commitment letters. Similar to a sports signing event, this moment will mark the start of their fire service journey.

The FFD Internship Academy, launching for the first time in 2025, is a 19-week, paid program. Interns will train alongside professional firefighters, receive hands-on instruction, and earn valuable certifications that qualify them for firefighter jobs throughout Tennessee and surrounding states. They may also be eligible for Fire Cadet positions within the department, if available.

Also beginning this year, the WCS Fire Management program is a new CCTE course for rising seniors in the 2025–2026 school year. This year-long program will introduce students to careers in fire protection, emergency services, and public safety through classroom instruction, skills training, and field experiences. It will provide a strong foundation in fire science and public service, helping students prepare for post-secondary education or entry-level career opportunities in the fire service.

Event Details

What: FFD Internship Academy & WCS Fire Management Signing Day

FFD Internship Academy & WCS Fire Management Signing Day When: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:00 PM

Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:00 PM Where: Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064

Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 Who: Franklin Fire Department officials, Williamson County Schools representatives, student participants, and their families

Franklin Fire Department officials, Williamson County Schools representatives, student participants, and their families Invitation: View the official invitation

This event marks a major milestone in advancing workforce development and youth engagement in public safety. Both programs are designed to provide students with foundational knowledge, professional mentorship, and a pathway to future careers in emergency services.

Media are invited to attend. Interview and photo opportunities will be available.

