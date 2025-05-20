Franklin Residents Honored with Conservation Achievement Awards

The creation of Wolf River State Forest—a newly protected 5,400-acre landscape of rare bottomland hardwood forest—was spotlighted during Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 60th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. Held May 16 in Nashville, the event recognized 19 individuals and organizations for their contributions to the conservation of Tennessee’s natural resources.

Among those honored were key partners behind the Wolf River State Forest project, including the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and Randy Boyd. Their leadership and collaboration helped bring the historic conservation effort to life—securing an ecologically rich landscape and education site for future generations.

The award ceremony at the iconic Loveless Cafe was once again emceed by longtime friend of the Federation, radio personality Bill Cody. In his eighth year behind the podium, Bill thought he was simply there to celebrate others—but this year, the Federation surprised him with an award of his own: Conservation Communicator of the Year.

“Even after 60 years of recognizing conservation achievements across Tennessee, we continue to be inspired by the incredible work happening each year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “It’s a powerful reminder that conservation is always evolving—and thanks to dedicated individuals, organizations, and partners, it’s still gaining ground.”

The honorees of the 60th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards are as follows.

Judge Mark Norris has championed conservation through decades of public service—as an attorney, senator, and now federal judge. He helped lead passage of the Right to Hunt and Fish amendment and chaired statewide and local bodies focused on land use, water, and natural resources. From safeguarding rural landscapes to shaping environmental policy, Judge Norris has remained committed to protecting Tennessee’s natural heritage throughout his distinguished career.

Conservationist of the Year — Commissioner Jim Bryson

As Commissioner of Finance and Administration, Jim Bryson has been instrumental in advancing conservation in Tennessee. With a business-minded approach and deep appreciation for the outdoors, Commissioner Bryson helped launch Access 2030, making state parks more accessible than ever before. He’s played a key role in implementing the Governor’s conservation strategy and has championed public-private partnerships to grow Tennessee’s outdoor recreation economy and protect its natural resources.

Dr. John O. “Jack” Gayden Leadership Award — Bruce Fox

Bruce Fox has served more than a decade on Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors, including three years as chairman. Under his leadership, the Federation greatly expanded its reach, restoring thousands of acres, planting more than 180,000 trees, and introducing thousands of Tennesseans to outdoor recreation. Bruce’s enthusiasm for the Federation’s mission and his steady leadership have helped shape the organization’s success and continued growth.

Clark Akers III Champion of Conservation Award — Al Buckley

Al Buckley has been a steadfast supporter of Tennessee Wildlife Federation for decades. His transformational matching gift in 2009 helped expand the organization’s fundraising capacity, ultimately growing its staff and impact across the state. Al has supported key programs like Hunters for the Hungry and the Governor’s Dove Hunt, and his continued generosity has helped the Federation reach milestones in its mission for conservation and responsible outdoor stewardship.

Chairman’s Award — President Randy Boyd

As President of the University of Tennessee System and a lifelong public servant, Randy Boyd’s leadership reflects a deep commitment to collaboration, stewardship, and strengthening Tennessee’s communities and natural resources for generations to come. In 2024, Randy played a key role in preserving a portion of the historic Ames Plantation, helping secure its future for research and conservation and enabling the creation of Wolf River State Forest.

Wildlife Conservationist of the Year — Dr. Brad Cohen

Dr. Brad Cohen is a wildlife ecologist and assistant professor at Tennessee Tech University, where he leads the Cohen Wildlife Lab. Driven by a passion for using science to inform wildlife management, Dr. Cohen’s work is impacting waterfowl, deer, and turkey populations across the state. His research has led to the creation of rest areas, updated banding protocols, and adaptive harvest models that guide conservation in Tennessee.

Land Conservationist of the Year — Rick Huffines

Rick Huffines has devoted his career to conserving native landscapes. He led conservation efforts with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, directed the Tennessee River Gorge Trust for 11 years, and now heads the Appalachian Conservation Institute, which protects more than 11,000 acres along the Little Sequatchie River. From habitat restoration to bird research and disaster recovery, Rick’s leadership continues to shape conservation across the Southeast.

Water Conservationist of the Year — Greg Young

Greg Young brings more than 25 years of experience in environmental law and policy, including nearly six years as Deputy Commissioner for the Bureau of Environment at TDEC. There, he helped shape statewide water conservation efforts, including the framework for Governor Lee’s 2024 Duck River Executive Order. Now back in private practice, Greg remains a dedicated advocate for the protection of Tennessee’s water resources.

Forest Conservationist of the Year — Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is committed to conserving, protecting, and enhancing the state’s forest resources. In 2024, the Division led a historic effort to acquire 5,477 acres of Ames Plantation, creating Wolf River State Forest, Tennessee’s 16th state forest. This landmark project protects rare bottomland hardwoods, vital water sources, and one of the world’s only second-generation white oak orchards.

Conservation Organization of the Year — West Tennessee River Basin Authority The West Tennessee River Basin Authority has been restoring streams, wetlands, and floodplains for nearly three decades. The organization uses science-based approaches to improve water quality and wildlife habitat while reducing flood risk. With nearly 200,000 feet of stream restored and about 1 million trees planted, its projects—like those at White Oak Creek and Middle Fork Bottoms—are reshaping how communities understand and value healthy waterways.

Conservation by Business — Commissioner Mark Ezell

As Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Mark Ezell has united conservation and economic development for years. He spearheaded the Bill Dance Signature Lakes initiative and helped launch the Fish Tennessee Development Foundation, shaping it into a platform where private businesses can support fishing access, habitat restoration, and youth engagement. His leadership continues to create lasting impact for Tennessee’s natural resources, rural communities, and outdoor recreation economy.

Conservation Educator of the Year — Bryan Kerns

Bryan Kerns teaches Fire Management Services at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where he created a successful fire science program that has introduced more than 500 students to land management and conservation. Through hands-on coursework and a student-led prescribed burn team, Bryan connects young people with real-world experience in restoring native habitats—helping launch careers in fire and EMS while building a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors.

Conservation Communicator of the Year — Bill Cody

Bill Cody has been a trusted voice in Tennessee for nearly 50 years, as a Grand Ole Opry announcer and host of WSM Radio’s “Coffee, Country, and Cody.” He co-hosted the PBS television show “Tennessee’s Wild Side” for 15 years, using storytelling to connect viewers with the outdoors. His warmth, credibility, and passion for conservation have inspired countless Tennesseans to appreciate and care for our natural resources.

Youth Conservationist of the Year — Carson Holbert

A high school senior from Louisville, Carson Holbert has led community cleanup efforts at George’s Creek boat ramp, improving access and water quality. He’s installed recycling stations, raised funds for infrastructure, and organized fishing events for veterans. As a two-time Bassmaster All-State Angler, Carson combines his love for the outdoors with a strong sense of service—making a lasting impact on both people and natural resources in his community.

On Target Award — Gary Fouts

A lifelong shooting sports enthusiast and retired U.S. Naval Officer, Gary Fouts has been a driving force behind Tennessee SCTP for more than a decade. From launching teams and coaching youth to helping build shooting ranges and lead at the state level, Gary’s passion and leadership have shaped the program’s success. His dedication continues to open doors for young athletes to grow in skill, confidence, and conservation values.

Trailblazer Award — John Hopper

As one of the first certified Hunt Master volunteers in Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy, John Hopper has helped shape the program and inspire the next generation of outdoorsmen and women. A lifelong hunter and mentor, John has logged hundreds of volunteer hours, led dozens of hunts, and opened doors for youth and veterans alike—leaving a lasting impact on individuals and Tennessee’s outdoor heritage.

Dan and Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award — Jeremy Hardin

Since joining Hunters for the Hungry in 2020, Jeremy Hardin of H&H Market has processed 237 donated deer—providing more than 10,000 pounds of venison to Tennesseans in need. In 2024, he supported local hurricane recovery efforts with fresh venison and donated his time and resources to process 125 deer. Jeremy’s generosity and dedication continue to make a powerful impact in his community and across the state.

Gedeon D. Petit Memorial Award — Sergeant Dustin Burke

A TWRA officer for nearly two decades, Sergeant Burke leads off-highway vehicle enforcement in the North Cumberland WMA. He has trained new officers, expanded safety programs across the state, and helped institute an alcohol ban that has eliminated fatalities in his region. Known for going above and beyond, he also organizes community outreach like Scott County’s Shop with a Cop, which raised $58,000 last year to serve 240 local children.

Hunter Education Instructor of the Year — Charles and Deborah Bradford

Charles and Deborah Bradford have taught hunter education in Humphreys County for nearly 30 years. Dedicated to safety and accessibility, they lead hands-on, engaging courses that reach diverse learners. Known for their teamwork and welcoming approach, they take extra steps to ensure every student can succeed—including offering test accommodations and creating an encouraging classroom environment.

The Bradfords’ passion helps shape safe, knowledgeable sportsmen and women across Tennessee.

