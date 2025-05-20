City of Spring Hill Names Finalists for City Administrator Position

On Monday, May 19, 2025, the City of Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed Resolution 25-133, approving the list of finalists for the City Administrator position.

Four finalists are vying the seat currently filled by Interim City Administrator Chris Clausi. Clausi also serves as the City’s Human Resources Director and was appointed to temporarily assume the position while the City conducted the recruitment process.

The four finalists are Larry Burks, Bradley Gotshall, A.J. Krieger, and Carter Napier.

Each finalist has submitted extensive biographies, resumés, cover letters, and in-depth questionnaires — all of which can be found here.

The final steps of the interview process will include an in-person interview for each candidate with the individual BOMA members, interviews with the executive team, a community and employee meet and greet, and a tour of Spring Hill.

This final round of interviews will take place on June 13 – 14.

Further updates on the hiring process will be made on the City of Spring Hill website and on the City’s social media channels.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

