Surprise Dad with a Sizzling Good Time at the Father’s Day Bacon Lover’s Picnic

Jen Haley
Photo from Morning Glory Orchard Facebook

Bring the men in your life to Morning Glory Orchard (7690 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135) for a picnic, Carnivore style, at the Father’s Day Bacon Lover’s Picnic on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm!

Rather than a charcuterie box filled with dainty cheeses, fruits, and nuts, Dad will enjoy a festive Man Crate filled with tasty treats he will actually enjoy including: Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs, Brown Sugar Bacon Rose skewers, Bourbon Bacon Jam over Brie and so much more!

Everyone in your party will also get the choice of a cider slushie (boozy or non-alcoholic) or a specialty Bloody Mary Cocktail made with an award-winning Roots & Wings Hard Cider and garnished with pickled okra and bacon of course! (I.D. will be requested upon arrival).

Seating is limited to just 12 tables spread out across our 10-acre farm.

In addition to your bacon lover’s box to share, we will also provide fresh fruit, fruit infused water, tableware and organic bug spray, so all you need to do is show up and enjoy!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Father’s Day Bacon Lover’s Picnic visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

