OBITUARY: Regina “Gina” Franklin Freeman

Regina “Gina” Franklin Freeman, 64, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2025, surrounded by family. Gina (Gigi as known by her two grandchildren) was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and an extraordinary teacher whose legacy will live on in the lives she touched. She was patient, kind, loving, and nurturing until the end.

Gina was born to Doris and Tom Franklin on December 2, 1960, in Greensboro, NC. At age two, her family moved to Jackson, TN. She graduated valedictorian from Jackson Central Merry High School. She received a full academic scholarship to Lambuth College, where she earned a degree in English in 1983. There she met the love of her life, Bret Freeman. They were married in 1982 and shared a beautiful partnership built on faith and family, spending most of their lives in Greenwood, MS.

Gina’s calling as an educator led her to a decades-long career teaching English at Pillow Academy in Greenwood. Known for her warmth, creativity, and high expectations, she inspired her students to love literature and to pursue excellence. She had a gift for seeing the potential in others and helping them believe in themselves. Her passion for teaching was matched only by her love for her students.

A faithful Christian, Gina was a devoted member of the St. John’s Methodist Church in Greenwood, where she led Bible studies, taught Sunday school, and served with quiet grace and deep conviction. Her faith shaped every aspect of her life, and she lived as a humble servant and example of Christ’s love.

Gina was a selfless and nurturing mother to her daughter, Hillary, whom she raised with unwavering love and wisdom. She enjoyed reading, exploring historical sites with Bret, cheering on Hillary’s childhood sports teams, and traveling to the East Coast and Europe. In recent years, she found immense joy in becoming “Gigi” to her grandchildren, delighting in every moment spent with them. Her presence was a source of peace and strength for her family, especially during life’s most challenging times.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bret Freeman; her daughter, Hillary Blackburn (Chad); her grandchildren, Mary Bret and Charles “Freeman”; and two brothers, Warren and David.

A celebration of Gina’s life will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. A light reception will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow at Bret and Gina’s home in Fairview, TN, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gina Freeman Academic Excellence in English Scholarship at Pillow Academy or Christ Presbyterian Academy.