OBITUARY: John Thomas Post Jr.

John Thomas Post, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2024.

He was born November 19, 1951, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son of John and Margaret Post.

John received his electrical license in 1970 while working at Sewell Electrical in Franklin, TN. He continued to work as an electrician for 54 years in many homes within the Nolensville community. He shared his knowledge with his sons-in-law, nephews, grandsons and other young men. Prior to his start as a full-time electrician, he worked at Yellow Freight, where he then joined the Teamsters, which he was a member of for 25 years.

John had a servant’s heart and loved serving his community. He was a member of Sunset Baptist Church. He helped start the Volunteer Nolensville Fire Department in which he served for over 15 years. He was one of the members that signed the loan to purchase the first firetruck. John served as a Williamson County Constable from the late 70s to late 80s. John helped start the Nolensville Chapter of Jaycees and was a member of the Nolensville Lions Club. He was also a member of the Nolensville Historical Society and was serving as Vice President of the Nolensville Cemetery.

John loved NASCAR racing and all things fast. He enjoyed taking his girls to the beach, camping, and watching UT Football. Above all, his favorite pastime was spent watching his grandchildren play sports including football, softball, baseball, rugby and wrestling. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William “Billy” Post.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Gail Scales Post, are his daughters, Vicki Scott (Carl), and Tonia Smith (Andy); siblings, George Post, Ann Hooven (David), Mary Vernon (Kevin), and Sue Dornan (Steve); grandchildren, Nelson Smith (Lindsay), Kacie Strickland (Austin), Blayne Smith (Kyndall Stewart), Dalton Scott, Cole Smith, and Easton Smith; and great-grandchildren, Greyson Smith and Little Easton Stewart.

Funeral services were conducted by Rev. Steve Durham on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (visitation 12:00 Noon – 2:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nelson, Blayne, Cole, Easton, Dalton, Austin and Landreth. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

