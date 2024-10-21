Reminder: Williamson Prevention Coalition to Host Drug Take Back Event

The Williamson Prevention Coalition (WPC) is gearing up for its upcoming Drug Take Back event on October 26, 2024.

This biannual initiative aims to provide a safe and responsible way for community members to dispose of unused or expired medications.

The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at two convenient locations: the Brentwood Police Department and the Kroger on Highway 96, where the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be present.

Residents are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring any unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal. However, it’s important to note that liquids and sharps (such as needles) will not be accepted.

EVENT DETAILS:

Drug Take Back Event

October 26, 2024

10am – 2pm

The Brentwood Police Department, 910 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Kroger, 1203 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email