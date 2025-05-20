Franklin Special Offers Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens

Summer is almost here—and so are free meals for kids! Franklin Special District’s Food & Culinary Services invites all children and teens 18 years and younger to enjoy free breakfast and lunch all summer long. Thanks to a partnership with the USDA, we are proud to support our families when school is out.

The summer meals program runs May 27 – July 24, Monday – Friday (Closed June 30 – July 4).

Dining Location

Johnson Elementary School

815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 AM

Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 PM

No sign-up. No paperwork. Just show up and eat! Parents and guardians are also welcome to eat with their children.

Adult Breakfast: $3.00

Adult Lunch: $4.25

Franklin Special District will also be partnering with the Franklin/Williamson County Boys and Girls Club and Franklin Housing Authority to offer meals on site for their membership this summer.

More information is available by calling the FSD Food and Culinary Services office (615-472-3728) or by visiting the website, www.fssd.org

