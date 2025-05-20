OBITUARY: William Paul Dennison

William Paul Dennison, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.

Known to some as Bill and to others as Butch, he was cherished by all who knew him as a devoted Christian and dedicated family man. Born on June 10, 1938, in Louisville, KY. The son of a pipefitter, Bill was a hardworking determined individual who became the first in his family to earn a master’s degree, graduating from Harding University.

His education led him to a successful career as a comptroller with Ford Motor Company in Michigan. That role eventually gave him the opportunity to pursue a long-held dream: owning land in Tennessee. In 1983, through tireless saving and determination, Bill and his wife Betty relocated their family to Franklin, Tennessee—a place where he truly flourished.

A self-taught “jack of all trades,” he was a skilled carpenter and above average digger. He built their barn entirely from scratch—without blueprints—and it still stands proudly today. Together, Bill and Betty cultivated a rich life on their farm. They planted a massive garden, dug a pond, acquired tractors and tools, and raised goats, chickens, and even a pig named Rosie—whom Bill once admitted, with a grin, was the tastiest animal he ever raised. His family wholeheartedly agreed.

In addition to farm life, they launched a small business called Picture Perfect, specializing in custom picture framing. Bill’s life was marked by deep love, joyful laughter, and a steadfast commitment to those he cared for.

He is survived by his children: Steven Dennison; Colleen Dennison Smith (Rod) and Kevin Dennison (Bettina). He is also survived by four grandchildren—Mason Smith, Turner Smith, Erik Dennison, and Isla Dennison—as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ara Dennison; his sister, Evie; and his brother, Kenny.

Bill’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the family he nurtured. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.