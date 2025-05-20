OBITUARY: Ronald W Heflin

Former Fairfield, Illinois resident, Ronald Wayne Heflin, 83, passed from this world to a better one on May 13th, 2025 at 9pm. He was with his family in Franklin, TN.

Born November 19th, 1941 in Calvin, IL, Ron was a graduate of Fairfield Community High school (FCHS) Class of 1959. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1964.

Ron married Martha (Marty) Keith also of FCHS class of 1959. Martha preceded him in death in March 2022, they had celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Ron was a well-known entrepreneur in Fairfield. He had a long career at L.J Keith and Son as general manager, and then owner, from 1964 until the business was closed in 1992. Ron was also involved in multiple smaller ventures and commercial real estate throughout his life.

Ron served his community in many ways. He was a Scoutmaster, Mason, Shriner, member of the Rotary Club, and member of the Elks. Ron was a strong supporter of Fairfield entrepreneurs.

During his life, he was a member of Fairfield First Christian Church, Fairfield United Methodist Church, and Cornerstone Community Church.

Ron had many hobbies and interests; cooking was one of his favorites. He loved preparing meals, and dining with friends and family, sharing good times. Traveling was another favorite interest. He and Marty were broadly traveled. Ron always knew where to find the best food and finest beer throughout much of the United States.

One of his favorite past times in later life was gardening. Anyone who was fortunate to see 116 W. Delaware in full bloom can attest to his skill. His other hobbies included snow skiing, photography, genealogy, and reading. He loved to pour over cookbooks and study atlases and maps, planning his next adventure.

Ron also loved the Terriers that he and Marty shared their later life with, Dr. Pepper the Welsh Terrier, and then Binnie the Border Terrier. If you lived nearby you would see him walking them every day, no matter the weather.

Ron is survived by sons Keith (Debra) Heflin of Ridgecrest, CA and Floyd (May) Heflin of Franklin, TN. Also surviving are grandchildren Heather (Brad) Dyson, Aiden (Mackenzie) Heflin, Claire Heflin, Emma Heflin, Jack Heflin, and Eliza Heflin; great grandchildren Honor Dyson, Wyatt Dyson, and Amelia Heflin; sisters Gail (Arthur) Simmons and Pat (Geoff) Monge; and brother Larry (Merrilee) Heflin along with many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Florene (Sork) Heflin of Boyleston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ron’s favorite charities which include Cookson Hills, Shriner’s Hospitals, and The Salvation Army.