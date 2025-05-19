Inaugural Franklin Cocktail Festival Unveils Exclusive Drink Menu for June Lakeside Event

Cocktail enthusiasts, prepare your palates! The inaugural Franklin Cocktail Festival, set for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the picturesque Westhaven Lakeside (1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064), has unveiled a selection of unique signature cocktails. The event from 5 pm until 9 pm promises an unforgettable evening dedicated to the art of the cocktail, complemented by stunning lakeside views, entertainment, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Attendees can indulge in sample-sized signature cocktails, each meticulously crafted to showcase unique flavors and creative mixology. The festival will feature an impressive array of distinctive drinks, including:

●Casamigos Spicy Jalapeno Margarita: A fiery twist on a classic favorite.

●Ketel One Espresso Martini: A sophisticated pick-me-up with rich coffee notes.

●Ole Smoky Pick Your Lemonade: A refreshing and customizable summer sipper.

●Three Chord Bourbon Smash: A smooth and flavorful bourbon creation.

●Ponyboy Slings Derby Cream Soda: A nostalgic and whimsical sip with a twist.

●Spritz Del Conte Lemoncello Aperitivo: A bright and zesty Italian-inspired spritz.

●Tanteo Tequila “Pick Your Kick” Margaritas: Offering a personalized spice level for margarita

lovers.

“We are thrilled to bring such a diverse and exciting lineup of cocktails to the first-ever Franklin Cocktail Festival,” said Lynsie Shackelford of the event team.

“Our goal is to provide a truly unique tasting experience that celebrates creativity in mixology, all while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of Westhaven Lake.”

For those seeking an elevated experience, Diamond Cellar VIP tickets are available, granting early entry at 4:00 PM, additional exclusive cocktail tastings, gourmet bites catered by Scout’s Pub, and a commemorative glass to mark the occasion. The Franklin Cocktail Festival is more than just a celebration of fine summer spirits; it’s also an opportunity to give back to the local community. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Westhaven Foundation. Find tickets here.

