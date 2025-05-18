Raise the Roofs Event Sets Date for 2025

Friends of Franklin Parks’ much-anticipated Raise the Roofs event is set for

Saturday, August 16th at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Event Chairs Faye & Clay Harlin and Karla & David Landrum are focusing on the 14th annual fundraiser, which will mark a special milestone: the grand opening of the newly renovated Main Barn.

“For David and Karla and myself and Clay, celebrating the opening of the Main Barn with all of our friends and supporters under the tent seems like everything is coming full circle,” said Faye Harlin. “We look forward, with the Landrum’s, to welcoming everyone to the opening of the Harlinsdale Main Barn.”

“With the restoration of the Main Barn nearing completion, the Hayes House open and fully

operational for free public tours, the Pedestrian Bridge to Harlinsdale well used, and Ellie G’s Dream World with only one-third of its fundraising goal left to reach, we’re proud to highlight the transformative projects enhancing our parks and trails system,” said Torrey Barnhill, Executive Director of Friends of Franklin Parks. “These landmark initiatives have been years in the making, many supported directly by past Raise the Roofs events. As we look ahead, we have even more dreams to share as we continue improving our parks, trails and public open spaces. It’s especially meaningful to have the Harlin and Landrum families leading this year’s celebration, given their lasting connection to Harlinsdale and its legacy.”

Friends of Franklin Parks is honored to welcome back Medical House Calls

(www.medicalhousecalls.com) as this year’s Presenting Sponsor. A trusted leader in concierge healthcare, Medical House Calls delivers compassionate, on-demand urgent care directly to patients’ homes, offering an exceptional level of service that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. With an unwavering commitment to wellness, Medical House Calls plays a vital role in helping the Middle Tennessee community remain healthy, supported, and thriving.

Friends of Franklin Parks is also pleased to announce that A. Marshall Hospitality

(www.amarshallhospitality.com) will once again provide the signature Picnic in the Park dining experience. For more than a decade, A. Marshall Hospitality has partnered with the

organization to bring the beloved flavors of Puckett’s Restaurant to Raise the Roofs, serving

iconic Southern favorites that have become a hallmark of the event.

Raise the Roofs weekend will include a twilight polo match at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale on Friday, August 15th, and the main event will be held on Saturday, August 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. under the big tent on the lawn next to the Main Barn. Patrons can expect plenty of great food, drink and cheer, live music from local band, The Woods, and an after party beginning at 8:30 p.m.

For sponsorship information and other details, please contact Community Events Manager

Kellie Baker at [email protected] or by phone at (615) 674-5388. All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s incredible park system.

Founded in 2011, the not-for-profit Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc. exists to cultivate stewardship within the community to preserve cultural and natural resources, conserve public open spaces,enhance the park and trail experience and expand its legacy for future generations.

